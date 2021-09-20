14 things to do in Montreal this week: September 20 to 24

Many would agree that September has flown by.

And as fall officially begins on Wednesday, it may finally be time to pack up our shorts and sandals and dig into the sweater and flannel closet.

While it may be a little colder out, there are still tons of fun things to do around town this week.

And if you haven’t made plans yet, here are a few places and events that caught our eye. From outdoor events to live music, here’s what should be on your radar as we get the week started.

Vote!

Monday is election day, and also your last chance to perform your Canadian civil responsibility.

You may think that your vote doesn’t matter, but it’s worth the same as everyone else’s. And democracy can only function with participation, so get out there!

When: September 20

Time: 9:30 am – 9:30 pm

Where: To find your electoral district, click here.

Price: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puces POP (@pucespop)



This year, Puces POP’s market at Église Saint-Denis will feature 120 different artisans and vendors from all around Montreal. Products will range from homemade rugs, ceramics, and one-of-a-kind art pieces.

For the complete list of merchants and/or more information, click here.

When: September 24-25-26

Where: Église Saint Denis, 5075 rue Rivard (in front of Laurier Metro)

Price: Free

Come watch local Montreal comedians and visiting comedians working on their craft this Monday. You’ll see people doing jokes for the first time and expanding on current material.

Some will bomb, while others will crack you up. The mystery is part of the fun.

When: September 20

Times: 7 pm

Where: Mckibbon’s, 1426 Bishop

Price: $5

It’s apple season. And luckily for us, there are plenty of amazing orchards to check out around Montreal. Instead of just settling on the first one you find, you can check out our list of eight beautiful orchards around town by clicking here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musée McCord Museum (@museemccord)



Montreal’s McCord Museum is showing a one-of-a-kind Christian Dior exhibition from now until September 26. Fashion fans, be sure to see this exhibition before it’s gone for good

The exhibition, presented by Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, is a historical showcase of “creations of the first decade of the haute couture house of Dior, created by the famous French couturier Christian Dior.”

When: From now until September 26

Times: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 9 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm; Saturday, 8 am – 11 pm

Where: McCord Museum, 690 Sherbrooke Street W

Price: Tickets range from $9.50 to $19

Keela – 5 à 7 and live music

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resto Keela (@keelamtl)



$6 cocktail and $6 gourmet dishes. How can it get much better?

Throw in a live musical performance by Montreal artist Bud Rice every Friday, and you’ve got yourself the perfect 5 à 7 at this great little downtown bistro.

When: Every Wednesday – Sunday

Times: 5 pm – 10 pm

Where: 1237 Atateken

THE INFINITE is a new, groundbreaking virtual reality multi-sensory exhibition that takes guests on a journey aboard the International Space Station.

Freely explore a life-sized reproduction of the ISS in virtual reality as if you were there. Using several different mediums (VR, augmented reality, and projections), the exhibit offers “exceptional realism in an experience that lasts 60 minutes,” says the Centre PHI.

Go to space without having to leave Earth. Great deal.

When: From now until November 7

Times: Friday to Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 7 pm

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal – 2020, rue William

Price: $10 – $40 (from Tuesday to Thursday), $12 – $50 (Friday to Sunday)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Find the key (@findthekeymtl)

‘Tis the season of good frights and cheap thrills, and what better way to celebrate that than going to one of Montreal’s premier escape rooms?

Find the Key is the perfect spot for a one-of-a-kind group activity and can be found in the downtown area. The facility contains four unique escape rooms and experiences that you and your group can participate in.

When: Daily

Time: Tuesday – Thursday, 4 pm – 9 pm; Friday, 2:30 – 10:30 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 10:30 pm; Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 1000 Atateken #101

Price: $20 – $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory)

This week is your last chance to check out the immersive light show at the Notre-Dame Basilica. AURA has been known to innovate year after year, making it one of the most popular events in the Old Port.

The updated version of the spectacle celebrates the materials and colours of Notre-Dame. The new musical accompaniment has also been added for the purpose of showing off the Basilica’s 7,000 pipe Casavant organ, which has been in operation since 1891.

When: Until September 25

Time: 6 pm and 9 pm

Where: Notre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Price: Ranges from $21 to $32, available Until September 256 pm and 9 pmNotre-Dame Basilica, 110 Notre-Dame St OuestRanges from $21 to $32, available online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canal Lounge (@canallounge)



Just steps away from the Atwater Market, this patio doesn’t just offer a view of the water; it’s actually ON the water. The floating terrace bills itself as “the perfect spot to get in the nautical spirit for a 5 à 7”.

When: Daily

Times: 3 pm – 11 pm, Closed on Mondays

Where: 22 Atwater Avenue, Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOMENT FACTORY (@momentfactory)

Slumbering giants have awoken at the top of Mont Tremblant, and a mountainside tour will allow you to go search for them.

Featuring a night-time walk lit up by Quebec’s Moment Factory, the tree is full of sights and sounds that will transport you to a mythical adventure.

When: From now until October 16

Time: 10 pm

Where: 1000 Chemin des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant

Price: Starts at $12.50, available online

Maybe you’re not in the mood to go out on the town? If that’s the case, this virtual exhibition of Leonard Cohen might be up your alley.

The online exhibition is divided into four main themes that are omnipresent in Leonard Cohen’s body of work: Poetic Thought, Spirituality & Humility, Love and Loss & Longing.

When: From now until February 2024

Voyages Intégration Montréal are hosting a free BBQ at Lafontaine park this Wednesday. There will be live music, along with some incredible food, making it the perfect way to say goodbye to summer 2021.

For tickets and more information, click here

When: September 22

Time: Starts at 5:45 pm

Where: Lafontaine Park

Price: Free

The Greater Montreal area has a great selection of spots where you can nab some pumpkins. So, make a day of it: take a drive, throw on some boots, and get picking.

If you’re looking for locations, look no further than our list of 7 pumpkin patches near Montreal worth visiting this fall.