The third Xing Fu Tang location is opening soon in Edmonton.

After teasing the opening of three locations back in November of 2021, the popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang then opened two Edmonton locations.

It looks like the third outpost will finally be opening very soon at Northgate Centre, at 1088-9499 137th Avenue.

These trendy drinks have become extremely popular in the city and can be enjoyed right now at the 18483 Stony Plain Road and 3955 Calgary Trail locations.

The delicious bubble tea recipes here have already made this franchise a must-try sensation in other Canadian cities like Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and more.

It’s the texture and recipes of the much-loved boba and bubble tea spot that seems to set it apart from many others. Many of the key ingredients used here are even flown in directly from Taiwan.

Known best for its Signature Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, Xing Fu Tang also has many other distinct flavours, like Grapefruit Green Tea, Diamond Lychee Oolong Tea, and Gold Foil Red Bean Milk.

With a reputation as a must-try place for anyone who loves bubble tea, it is already considered by many to be one of the best places to get bubble tea in Edmonton.

There is no official opening date set, but with a coming soon announcement made by the team, it should be very soon.

Stay tuned for updates.

Xing Fu Tang – Edmonton

Address: 1088-9499 137th Avenue – Northgate Centre

Instagram