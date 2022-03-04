Leopold’s Tavern, one of Edmonton’s most popular pubs for sports, food, and craft beer, released an exciting new menu today.

This menu has plenty of tasty new options worth ordering, but it’s the behemoth and creative poutines that you absolutely have to order.

There are five mainstay poutines at Leopold’s Tavern, as well as a weekly feature poutine and the unbelievable Punchbowl Poutine.

This massive creation is here to make all Canadians proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leopold’s Tavern (@leopoldstavern)

Served up fully loaded, the Punchbowl Poutine is served with 1 lb of cheese curds, 4 lbs of fries, and a litre of gravy served in one massive bowl.

This fun dish is meant to be shared, but if you are willing to take it on by yourself and complete the challenge, you’ll see yourself on the hallowed wall of fame here.

Order it traditional or with mushrooms, or for $10 extra, choose from any of the other available flavours found on the new menu.

A few of these other poutine flavours include Montreal smoked meat, cheeseburger, or the BBQ chicken ranch, made with buttermilk fried chicken, cheese curds, honey BBQ, ranch, beef gravy, and fried onions.

As if that wasn’t mouthwatering enough, you can even upgrade your poutine to curly fries.

Some of the food items that are brand new to the menu include Baja tacos, a buffalo chicken chop salad, a cajun chicken caesar wrap, pierogis, and garlic bread bombs, which are pull-apart knots topped with mozzarella, garlic butter, herbs, and a choice of dip.

This place gets busy, especially for Oilers games, so get a table and check out the new food menu.

Leopold’s Tavern

Address: 10302 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram