Xing Fu Tang teases three Edmonton locations

Bubble tea fans, get ready. A popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain is making its way to Edmonton, with not just one, but three upcoming locations.

Xing Fu Tang previously posted to their Instagram account in September, hinting at opening a single location in Edmonton.

Their website now shows that three locations are coming to Edmonton at 1088-9499 137 Avenue, 3955 Calgary Trail, and 18483 Stony Plain Road.

Taiwan is renowned for offering the best bubble tea in the world, so you know it’s going to be good.

Xing Fu Tang has locations in Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary.

If you’re ready to experience truly authentic Taiwanese bubble tea in Edmonton, prepare to give Xing Fu Tang a visit. It’ll certainly be one of the best places to have bubble tea in Edmonton.