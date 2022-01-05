After teasing the opening of three locations back in November of 2021, the popular Taiwanese bubble tea chain Xing Fu Tang has opened two Edmonton locations.

Following their grand openings back in December of 2021, these trendy drinks are now ready to try, located at 18483 Stony Plain Road and 3955 Calgary Trail.

These are the first Edmonton spots for the popular franchise, with a third 1088-9499 137 Avenue NW location planning to open soon as well.

The delicious bubble tea recipes here have already made this franchise a must-try sensation in other Canadian cities like Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and more.

Known best for their Signature Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, Xing Fu Tang also has many other distinct flavours, like Grapefruit Green Tea, Diamond Lychee Oolong Tea, and Gold Foil Red Bean Milk.

With a reputation as a must-try place for anyone who loves bubble tea, Xing Fu Tang already seems like it’s going to be one of the best places to get bubble tea in Edmonton.

Xing Fu Tang — Edmonton

Address: 18483 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Address: 3955 Calgary Trail, Edmonton

