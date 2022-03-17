FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsBest of

9 best spots to enjoy a Wine Wednesday deal in Edmonton

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 17 2022, 10:41 pm
9 best spots to enjoy a Wine Wednesday deal in Edmonton
TnkImages/Shutterstock

Yes, it’s alliterative, but Wine Wednesday is so much more than that.

It’s rare to see 50% off anything on a food or drink menu, but we see it so often on bottles of wine at our favourite restaurants and bars.

There’s Taco Tuesdays and Margarita Mondays, but on the hump day when we need it most, we have bottles and glasses of red and white.

Here are a few of the best Wine Wednesday deals to discover in Edmonton.

CRAFT

Wine bottles 50% off

Address: 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

Cactus Club

Wine bottles 50% off at most locations

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cactus Club Cafe (@cactusclubcafe)

Address: 8882 170th Street NW #1946, Edmonton

Address: 11130 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

Moxies

Wine bottles 50% off

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Moxies (@moxies)

Address: 10628 Kingsway NW, Edmonton

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 13551 St Albert Trail NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Home and Away

Half-price wine

Address: 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Greta Bar

$5 glasses of house wine all day

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GRETA Bar YEG (@gretabaryeg)

Address: 10141 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

The Common

50% off select wine bottles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

Address: 9910 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Cask and Barrel

Wine bottles 50% off

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cask and Barrel (@caskbarrel104)

Address: 10041 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

The Glass Monkey

Wine bottles 50% off for takeout or pickup

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Glass Monkey (@glassmonkeyyeg)

Address: 5842 111th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Braven

Wine bottles 50% off

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Braven (@bravenrestaurant)

Address: 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT