9 best spots to enjoy a Wine Wednesday deal in Edmonton
Yes, it’s alliterative, but Wine Wednesday is so much more than that.
It’s rare to see 50% off anything on a food or drink menu, but we see it so often on bottles of wine at our favourite restaurants and bars.
- You might also like:
- Edmonton restaurants that closed their doors this winter
- Canada's largest beer festival is returning to Edmonton this summer
- 5 hot new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out
There’s Taco Tuesdays and Margarita Mondays, but on the hump day when we need it most, we have bottles and glasses of red and white.
Here are a few of the best Wine Wednesday deals to discover in Edmonton.
CRAFT
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton
Cactus Club
Wine bottles 50% off at most locations
View this post on Instagram
Address: 8882 170th Street NW #1946, Edmonton
Address: 11130 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton
Moxies
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10628 Kingsway NW, Edmonton
Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton
Address: 13551 St Albert Trail NW, Edmonton
Home and Away
Half-price wine
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10363 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Greta Bar
$5 glasses of house wine all day
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10141 109th Street NW, Edmonton
The Common
50% off select wine bottles
View this post on Instagram
Address: 9910 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Cask and Barrel
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10041 104th Street NW, Edmonton
The Glass Monkey
Wine bottles 50% off for takeout or pickup
View this post on Instagram
Address: 5842 111th Street NW, Edmonton
Braven
Wine bottles 50% off
View this post on Instagram
Address: 10344 102nd Street NW, Edmonton