Edmonton International Beerfest is slated to return this summer

Mar 17 2022, 6:04 pm
Edmonton International Beerfest is slated to return this summer
The Edmonton International Beerfest is always a highlight event in the city, and it’s making a return this summer.

The largest beer festival in Canada is taking place in YEG on June 3 and 4, 2022, at the Edmonton EXPO Centre.

Attendees will be able to sample 500+ beers, ciders, and spirits from 150+ breweries and distilleries across 40 countries.

In addition to wandering out and drinking some of the best craft beer from across the world, there will also be beer seminars, VIP beer geek experiences, local live DJs, food from over 20+ of Edmonton’s best restaurants, and so much more.

This is also the time of year for the Canadian International Beer Awards.

Judging will be held during the event, so watching the process is a great way to pick what you’ll be drinking next.

Advance tickets are on sale right now, so don’t wait to get excited for the hoppiest event of the year.

When: June 3 and 4, 2022
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre – 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton
Price: $19.99-$49.99; buy online

