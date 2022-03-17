FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Closings

Edmonton restaurants that closed their doors this winter

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 17 2022, 7:45 pm
Edmonton restaurants that closed their doors this winter
@ohanadonuts | @junesdelicatessen/Instagram

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, so while we know that some eateries inevitably need to close their doors, it’s always hard to seem them go.

Some of these spots were revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. It’s been a difficult year for hospitality, but hopefully things are looking up with restrictions having been lifted.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that closed in the winter of 2022.

Pho & Bun

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pho & Bun (@phobun.yeg)

The dining room here closed after more than 14 years of service. The owners were looking for a new building to move into but ultimately couldn’t find anything that worked.

Ohana Donuts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ohana Donuterie (@ohanadonuts)

This sweet spot, known for the delicious 100-layer cronuts they used to serve, closed this winter.

June’s Delicatessen in Highlands

June’s Delicatessen was a Jewish-inspired deli and a fixture in the Edmonton community. The pandemic was a “huge factor” in the closing of this spot, but luckily the ownership has been hopeful about planning for a new space hopefully sometime soon.

Prairie Fish ‘N Chips

This spot closed for good in mid-January because of pandemic problems, but also overfishing and supply issues. The business for this team just simply was not sustainable anymore.

Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT