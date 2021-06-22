CRAFT Beer Market unveils stunning $1M+ renovation (PHOTOS)

CRAFT Beer Market Edmonton has unveiled its extensive $1 million+ renovation, and the results are nothing short of fabulous.

The downtown Edmonton restaurant has redone its interior and rooftop patio, and it just opened its doors again yesterday.

New additions to the space include a games area, cocktail camper, retail liquor concept, interior mural art, and more.

Other highlights of CRAFT include reserve beers, wine and pre-made cocktails, and a new menu created in collaboration with much-loved Canadian chefs Connie DeSousa, John Jackson, Alex Chen, and Mike Pigot.

Be sure to stop by this newly opened spot and check out its transformation.

CRAFT Beer Market Edmonton

Address: 10013 101A Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-424-2337

