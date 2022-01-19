Ayco Bakery: Edmonton's new premium bakery opened on January 19
Ayco Bakery, a fantastic new addition to the heart of Edmonton, celebrates its grand opening today on Jasper Avenue.
This is a premium shop with freshly baked goods, high-quality coffee, and plenty of vegan options.
Sweet and savoury goods will be available at this new spot, all made fresh in-house.
The bacon asiago quiche is definitely a treat for breakfast (or at any time), but if you’re feeling something sweeter, there are plenty of options for those as well.
Many different donuts can be seen through the bakery glass at Ayco Bakery, like cinnamon sugar, strawberry filled, glazed, and more.
The “cruffin,” a combination of croissant and muffin, is one of their signature baked goods, often made with feature flavours and toppings.
To go cups containing house-made tiramisu and specialty chocolate drinks are a nice pick-me-up treat any time of day, and there’s coffee here too, made special by the High Horse Coffee Co.
Ayco Bakery has made a name for itself at its West Edmonton Mall location and as a go-to stop as part of the Strathcona Market, but this new outpost is their biggest yet.
Ideal for a lunchtime spot on a workday or an easy going Sunday, Ayco Bakery is worth a stop for anyone who finds themselves downtown with a cafe craving.
Ayco Bakery
Address: 10551 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton