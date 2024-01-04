The coldest place on Earth today is in Canada and it's BRUTALLY frigid

Extreme cold is hugging portions of northern Canada right now, and one spot in Canada is the coldest place on Earth as of Thursday morning.

According to a new weather report from WX-Now, which tracks the world’s most extreme weather, one place in the Northwest Territories took the top spot on Thursday’s list.

The coldest place on the planet today is Aklavik in the Northwest Territories with a brutal -44ºC, and luckily for them, there is no windchill this morning.

Other spots in Canada to crack the top 10 are Fort Good Hope, Northwest Territories, at -42°C this morning; Wekweeti, Northwest Territories, at -38°C; and Fort Franklin Airport, Northwest Territories, at -38°C.

