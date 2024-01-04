FoodRestaurants & BarsBest of

Best spots to get healthy fast food in Edmonton

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Jan 4 2024, 6:34 pm
Best spots to get healthy fast food in Edmonton

If you’re seriously craving some vegetables after the holiday season, you’re not alone.

Luckily, Edmonton has plenty of delicious and nutritious fast-food options all over the city, so you don’t even have to cook.

From poke bowls to salads packed with greens, here are some of the best healthy fast-food spots in YEG.

Hula

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hula Poké (@hulapoke)

Hula offers a ton of different poke bowls with your choice of protein, rice or noodles, and a ton of fresh veggies. Opt for something bright and zesty, spicy or sweet.

Address: University of Alberta — 8900 114th Street, Edmonton
Address: Southgate Centre – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

KB & Co

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @kbandcompany

With plant-based dishes on offer from breakfast, greens and bowls to smoothies and sweet treats, KB & Co has a healthy meal to satisfy anybody.

Address: Fox One Tower — 10224 104th Street NW, Edmonton
Address: 5244 Windermere Boulevard, Edmonton
Address: 16715 127th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

Copper Branch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Copper Branch (@copperbranch)

Copper Branch offers an array of plant-based eats, from comfort foods to lighter dishes. With power salads, grain bowls, smoothies and bagels, there are plenty of different options to keep your appetite in check.

Address: 10316 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

The Greenhouse

As well as being able to dine in with dozens of salads, wraps and bowls to get your hands on, you are also able to buy The Greenhouse’s dishes in bulk to enjoy at home.

Address: 3212 Parson Road NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop