Best spots to get healthy fast food in Edmonton

If you’re seriously craving some vegetables after the holiday season, you’re not alone.

Luckily, Edmonton has plenty of delicious and nutritious fast-food options all over the city, so you don’t even have to cook.

From poke bowls to salads packed with greens, here are some of the best healthy fast-food spots in YEG.

Hula offers a ton of different poke bowls with your choice of protein, rice or noodles, and a ton of fresh veggies. Opt for something bright and zesty, spicy or sweet.

Address: University of Alberta — 8900 114th Street, Edmonton

Address: Southgate Centre – 5015 111th Street NW, Edmonton

With plant-based dishes on offer from breakfast, greens and bowls to smoothies and sweet treats, KB & Co has a healthy meal to satisfy anybody.

Address: Fox One Tower — 10224 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 5244 Windermere Boulevard, Edmonton

Address: 16715 127th Street, Edmonton

Copper Branch

Copper Branch offers an array of plant-based eats, from comfort foods to lighter dishes. With power salads, grain bowls, smoothies and bagels, there are plenty of different options to keep your appetite in check.

Address: 10316 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

The Greenhouse

As well as being able to dine in with dozens of salads, wraps and bowls to get your hands on, you are also able to buy The Greenhouse’s dishes in bulk to enjoy at home.

Address: 3212 Parson Road NW, Edmonton

