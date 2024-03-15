Uncle Tetsu opening its first location in Edmonton this spring

We’ve got exciting news for Japanese cheesecake lovers, as Uncle Tetsu is set to open its very first Edmonton location soon.

Uncle Tetsu is set to touch down in Edmonton this spring, opening its first location in the city at the West Edmonton Mall.

Originating in Hakata, Japan, Uncle Tetsu offers soft and fluffy Japanese cheesecakes in an array of flavours, including matcha and chocolate, as well as a host of delicious treats such as rusks, cheese tarts, and honey Madelines.

The store will be the Japanese brand’s second location in Alberta, with the first opening at Calgary’s CrossIron Mills last year.

The brand made its way to Toronto in 2015 and now has stores in the GTA, Ottawa, Vancouver, Burnaby, and Montreal.

Stay tuned for news on the official opening date!

View this post on Instagram

Address: West Edmonton Mall, Edmonton

