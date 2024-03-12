Leopold's Tavern to open its second Edmonton location this fall
Neighbourhood bar Leopold’s Tavern is opening a brand-new Edmonton outpost this year.
The pub chain, which originated in Regina, opened its first YEG location on Whyte Avenue in 2021, but it’s set to finally open its second in Edmonton’s southside this fall.
Leopold’s Tavern – or Leo’s as it is commonly known – has an extensive menu of bar food, including Taco Tuesday and Wing Wednesday deals, appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and a heaping serving of poutine.
The bar is home to the enormous punchbowl poutine, which includes five pounds of French fries, a pound of cheese curds, and a litre of gravy, which can be shared with friends.
Leo’s has over 20 locations across Canada, including Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Vancouver, Kelowna and Victoria.
Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new location.
Leopold’s Tavern
Address: 2580 – 66th Street SW, Edmonton