Big news for fans of Japanese cheesecake shop Uncle Tetsu. The brand is officially opening a location in Alberta.

The mega-popular treat purveyor is known for its small but delicious selection of sweet bites like its signature fluffy Japanese Cheesecake, Honey Madeleines, and Rusks.

Uncle Tetsu first touched down in Canada when it opened in Toronto in 2015.

It now operates locations all around Toronto and the GTA, in Ottawa, Vancouver, Burnaby, Montreal, and soon, Alberta will get its very first outpost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uncle Tetsu Canada (@uncletetsucanada)

The brand tells Dished that its first Alberta location is set to open in CrossIron Mills shopping centre, just a 25-minute drive from Calgary.

Uncle Tetsu will be setting up shop right next to Purdys Chocolatier at the mall. We’re told it’s aiming to launch sometime in mid-June, this year.

We’ll keep you posted on opening details as they come, but until then, check out this video showing off what you can expect from Uncle Tetsu once it’s here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Uncle Tetsu

Address: CrossIron Mills – 261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Rocky View