Backstairs Burger has just opened its third location in Edmonton

Backstairs Burger, one of Edmonton’s best spots for smash burgers and shakes, has just opened a new location.

The restaurant’s third outpost can be found downtown at 11998 109A Avenue, and it has the largest dining room and event space yet.

All the food served at Backstairs Burger is made in-house using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and the menu has smash burgers aplenty, as well as sandwiches, fries, and milkshakes.

The menu features tons of drool-worthy burger creations, including the “OG” bacon cheeseburger, the “Professor PB&J” with espresso peanut butter, strawberry sriracha jam, banana aioli, and hickory sticks, and the “Sugar Skull” with bone marrow caramel and glazed bacon.

As well as smash burgers, the spot offers intriguing dishes like shredded Thai braised duck leg over tater tots and sweet potato fries topped with honey jalapeno aioli and spiced icing sugar.

Backstairs Burger is rapidly expanding across the city, with its second location opening at West Edmonton Mall in October.

To celebrate its grand opening on March 8, Backstairs Burger will have games and live music too.

Address: 11998 109A Avenue, Edmonton

