Dining Car Cafe to open in Edmonton

Edmonton will soon be home to a brand-new cafe perfect for trainspotting and people-watching alike.

The Dining Car Cafe, which will be inside downtown Edmonton’s CN building, is being brought to life by the team behind fried chicken spot Waffle Bird.

The building was originally built by the Canadian National Railway Company, and as such, the cafe will be train-themed and promises to be a cozy spot to grab a bite or enjoy a coffee.

As well as coffee from Aspen Coffee Roasters, diners will be able to get a variety of teas, as well as a food menu of sandwiches, bagels, soups, salads, and some feature entrees.

You may even spy a little model train on your visit too.

While work on the space was delayed due to flooding, the cafe is set to officially open very soon.

Stay tuned for more news on the official opening!

Dining Car Cafe

Address: 10004 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

