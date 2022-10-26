T&T Supermarket opens dessert bar at its West Edmonton Mall location

The T&T Supermarket is a super popular grocery store chain specializing in primarily Asian foods and products.

Shoppers here are able to find authentic Chinese food and many of the most popular Asian snacks and beauty products that can be incredibly hard to find elsewhere.

Making a shop here even more unique, the West Edmonton Mall Phase III outpost located at 2577 – 8882 170th Street NW just got a great place for sweets.

There is now a dessert bar found inside, serving treats like shaved ice, bubble tea, ice cream, and more. Served in a cup or a bowl, topping options include pearls, taro, different types of jelly, and more.

This chain has been making some exciting moves lately, with upcoming openings in Coquitlam, Calgary, and its first Quebec location.

T&T Supermarket is the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada and West Edmonton Mall is the largest shopping centre, so this is a pretty sweet place to stop by already.

We recommend grabbing a Brown Sugar Pearls Milk Tea Shaved Ice at this newly unveiled dessert bar before heading down the aisles.