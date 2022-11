14 fantastic things to do this week in Edmonton: November 28 to December 4

We say goodbye to November and hello to December this week in Edmonton, where the heck has 2022 gone?

There are so many holiday events to check out this week along with some Oilers games at Rogers Place, check out those things and more this weekend.

What: One of the largest and brightest holiday events, the Leduc Country Lights is a must-visit each holiday season. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

Where: 49541, Range Road 260, Calmar

When: December 1 to 31, 2022

Cost: $2

What: Luminaria, a classic holiday event, returns to Edmonton this week at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden. Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Available online, $24 for adults

What: We know the Oilers are in a bit of a slump right now, but hitting up a game in person is always a blast. You got two chances to see them in action this week, oh yeah!

When: November 28 and December 3

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $63 to $1,845; tickets can be found here

What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 18 to January 8, 2023

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Cost: $25 per standard vehicle, tickets can be found here

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

When: November 26 until TBD

Tickets: Free

What: Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market not only features family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors, but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and free for kids aged 5 and under

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 2 and runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, plus every evening from December 16 to January 1 (excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Tickets: $15.95: tickets can be found here

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5 km stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County

When: November 24, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Tickets: $30 to $120; tickets can be found here

What: A staple in Edmonton, Christmas at Bob’s is the brightest house on the block. Christmas lights are strewn everywhere, from the roof, trees, fence and tons of figurines that will surely light up the holiday spirit within you.

When: Lights turn on December 1

Where: 7421 108 Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!

Where: ICE District Plaza

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

What: Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a spooky date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

When: Now until November 30

Where: Various locations

Cost: $16.93 to $22.23, tickets can be found here

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here