8 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

When there’s a chill in the air, there’s certainly an opportunity for romance. Nothing hits quite like the dark, dreary days of winter being brightened up by an exciting date on the calendar.

Here’s a list of all the date ideas we think boyfriends should be taking note of this winter in Edmonton:

Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some casual sledding, and it’s a little romantic, no?

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

Central Park in Spruce Grove goes all out for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a date and time with the one you love, along with thousands of lights all around you.

Wandering around tons of local vendors, grabbing some sweet treats and just spending time with the bf? Sounds solid to us!

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

A historic beautiful building, a massive Christmas tree and tons of Christmas lights? An evening or day at the Alberta Legislature in the winter is stunning and also free. More money for that fancy dinner before hitting the leg up!

Grab some Starbs and stroll through Candy Cane Lane. It’s super cute and is peak winter/holiday vibes in Edmonton. Too chilly for a walk? Hop in your vehicle and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a massive new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at. Boyfriends take NOTE of this puppy.

Our vote is to go skating anywhere in Edmonton this winter because it’s always lovely and fun; however, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza open for the first time this season, this is the spot to visit. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!

Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo with the boyfriend this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light. Cute animals and pretty lights? A date to remember!