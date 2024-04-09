8 things you need to know before moving to Edmonton

If you are one of the many people who have moved to Edmonton over the past little while, we have curated a list of some things you need to know as a newcomer to the city.

From local culture to tips for surviving the winter, here are seven things you need to know when moving to Edmonton.

It’s really, really cold

You may think that you have experienced cold weather before, but nothing prepares you for that first winter day when the temperature dips below -40°C and the air outside literally hurts when you breathe it in. Be sure to stock up on some quality winter gear, and check to see if your vehicle needs a block heater.

Winter driving is no joke

In addition to brutally frigid temps, winter driving after a heavy snowfall can be downright hazardous. Your best line of defence is a good pair of winter tires and an emergency kit, including a shovel, so you can dig yourself out of the snow and keep warm while waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

Get hyped on the Oilers

Nothing brings Edmontonians together quite like the Edmonton Oilers, and if you’re looking to immerse yourself in the heart of the city, this is the quickest way to do it. Plus, with playoff season fast approaching, there will be no shortage of gatherings city-wide to take part in.

Get some lotion and a humidifier — it’s dry

The Canadian prairies are dry as heck, further amplified in the wintertime. Always carry some lotion and lip balm, and be prepared for a nosebleed or two until your body adjusts.

Explore the river valley

Edmonton’s river valley is vast and beautiful, and we are sure lucky to be home to North America’s most extensive parks system. Whether you’re heading down there to meet friends, have a picnic, or go for a bike ride, it’s one part of town that locals can’t get enough of and want everyone to experience.

Take advantage of all of the bike paths

Many are surprised to discover that Edmonton is a fantastic spot for cyclists, with a massive and welcoming cycling community. From all of the trails in the River Valley to our bike lane system, which has been getting quite a bit of attention lately, Edmonton is one of the best spots in the province for cyclists.

Everything is expensive

It’s no secret that living in Canada is expensive. While Edmonton enjoys lower rental costs than many Canadian cities, you’ll still want to leave plenty of room in the budget for things like groceries, utilities, and vehicle insurance.

Check out a summer festival

We are Canada’s festival city for a reason. Edmonton comes alive in the summertime with 11 pm sunsets and at least one festival happening every single weekend. From Folk to Fringe Festival to Heritage Festival and beyond, you won’t find another city in Canada that puts this big of a party on.