Cycling YouTuber calls Edmonton the "most exciting city in North America"

Edmonton’s ambitious $100 million plan to connect bike lanes throughout the city is getting some pretty positive attention beyond our city limits, including amongst cycling enthusiasts on YouTube.

Earlier this month, the urban cycling YouTube channel Shifter uploaded a video titled “This northern city is spending $100M to improve cycling. Can yours?” The beginning pokes fun at the city being an unlikely candidate for the title “next great bike city.”

The video begins with a simple question: “So if you’re an urban cycling nerd, and I was to ask you what the most exciting city in North America is right now, what would you say? New York? Minneapolis? Montreal? How about Edmonton?”

The 17-minute video dives into the nitty-gritty of Edmonton’s plans to improve its bike network, why Edmonton is taking on this initiative, and how improved cycling infrastructure could change the city. The host speaks to two city councillors: Ward papastew councillor Michael Janz and Ward Métis councillor Ashley Salvador.

So far, the video has received 73,000 views.

You might also like: 11 incredible things to do in Edmonton this November

A popular holiday light event in Edmonton won't be returning this year

Radio host pokes fun at sky-high food prices with epic Halloween costume

Edmonton City Council approved $100 million to proceed with the active transportation network expansion as part of the 2023-2026 budget. Implementation will focus on the redeveloping areas of the city, with bike routes in the developing regions continuing to be carried out primarily through developer-funded construction of new neighbourhoods and roadways.

“I can pretty much guarantee your city is not investing that much in urban cycling,” the video continues.

You can check the video out for yourself here.

The video also highlights Edmonton’s cycling community and addresses the sticker shock many feel when hearing a $100 million price tag on the bike lanes.

More details on Edmonton’s bike plan and implementation guide can be found here.

What do you think of Edmonton’s bike plan? Have you bought a bike recently? Let us know in the comments.