Beavertails has just opened its first Edmonton location

Beavertails, one of Canada’s most well-known and loved pastry chains, has just opened its first Edmonton location.

The pastry chain has set up shop at 10534 Whyte Avenue, where it will be serving up its iconic fried pastry desserts.

Each beavertail is made with hand-stretched whole-wheat pastry, which is fried to a perfectly chewy centre and crispy exterior.

The desserts can then be topped with many different flavours, from the classic cinnamon and sugar to strawberry cheesecake with cheesecake spread, strawberry jam, and graham cracker crumbs.

For chocoholics, there are also options such as the Bananarama with chocolate hazelnut spread and banana slices and the loaded Triple Trip with chocolate hazelnut spread, peanut butter, and Reese’s Pieces.

The chain also offers mini versions in the form of Beaverbites, snacks, including poutine and Beaverdogs, and sips, such as strawberry lemonade.

As well as the latest expansion into Edmonton, Beavertails is also set to open a location on Calgary’s bustling 17th Avenue.

Address: 10534 Whyte Avenue, Edmonton

