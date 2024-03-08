NewsUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

Make it stop: Rent prices in Edmonton surge nearly 20% since 2023

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Mar 8 2024, 4:37 pm
Make it stop: Rent prices in Edmonton surge nearly 20% since 2023
Elena Berd/Shutterstock

While Edmonton residents continue to enjoy lower housing costs than most of Canada, rent prices are increasing faster than most parts of the country.

Rentals.ca just released its March 2024 Rent Report, which compares the cost of rent in 35 cities across Canada.

At number 32 on the list of 35 cities, Edmonton remains more affordable than Calgary, Quebec City, and everywhere listed in British Columbia and Ontario.

But while the comparatively low cost of renting is welcome news to many, rent prices are increasing in Edmonton while many other Canadian cities are seeing month-over-month decreases.

Rent Report Graphic - March 2024 V1

Rentals.ca

According to the report, Edmontonians now pay $1,312 monthly to rent a one-bedroom apartment, a 0.5% increase over last month. For a two-bedroom apartment, the cost is $1,639, a 1.4% increase compared to this time last month.

Rent prices for a one-bedroom in Edmonton are up 19.3% compared to this time last year, while two-bedrooms have seen an astounding 15.7% increase.

Prices are still astronomical in Vancouver, Canada’s most expensive city for renters. However, the average monthly rental cost in that city decreased by 1.1%.

Month-over-month decreases were also seen in Toronto, Burnaby, Mississauga, Halifax, Quebec City, and several other Ontario and British Columbia cities.

Prov Avg Rent by Prop Type and Unit Type March 2024_v3

Rentals.ca

The year-over-year increase in Alberta for a one-bedroom has increased by 20% compared to BC’s 1%.

A two-bedroom has ballooned by 19% in Alberta compared to BC’s -1%, and a three-bedroom has gone up by 22% in the province against BC’s 5% increase.

Canadians across the country are feeling the pinch of rising housing costs. In March, the average rent for all Canadian properties listed on rentals.ca was $2,146 monthly, up 12% from last year.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop