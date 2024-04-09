6 things we think Edmonton should adopt from other cities

Have you ever seen something cool in another city and thought, “Wow, I really wish we had this in Edmonton”? We’ve thought about it and we’re sure many Edmontonians have, too.

Whether it’s the bustling marketplace of Seattle’s Pike Place Market, the bicycle-friendly streets of Amsterdam, or the tranquil atmosphere of Calgary’s Devonian Gardens, some pretty cool things are happening in other cities that we wouldn’t mind Edmonton copying.

Here are some things that we would like to see in Edmonton that other cities have:

Stephen Avenue in Calgary

We would love to see a pedestrian-friendly stretch of road in Edmonton similar to Stephen Avenue in downtown Calgary — this would be perfect on 104th Street! There’s nothing better than sitting on a patio without the sounds of vehicle traffic breaking up conversation.

Las Vegas’ Sphere

If you thought the Talus Balls were impressive, what if Edmonton ripped a page out of Las Vegas’ book and built a giant sphere to the side of downtown?

The walls of Quebec City

We love the historic vibes of Quebec City and think it would be pretty neat to see a giant wall built around the perimeter of Edmonton. It would be the perfect way to keep Flames fans out of the city!

Vancouver’s Seabus

Imagine if we had a system of boats similar to the Seabus in Vancouver. How cool would it be if you lived in Terwillegar and could hop on a Riverbus downtown?

Pike Place Market in Seattle

A waterfront market in Edmonton, similar to Pike Place Market in Seattle, would be perfect. What if we turned the old Rossdale Power Plant into a big, bustling market? We think that would be pretty spectacular.

Toronto’s streetcars

We’d love to see Toronto’s streetcar system replicated in Edmonton. How perfect would something like this be on Whyte Avenue?

If you could take something from another city and put it in Edmonton, what would you choose? Let us know in the comments.