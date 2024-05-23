20 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: May 24 to 26

After a short week, we’re back to the weekend in Edmonton, and we love how much this time of year has to offer in this city.

From Downtown Spark to the NHL Western Conference Finals and a massive food truck festival, check out these 20 incredible things to do in Edmonton this weekend.

What: These whimsical art displays are returning to downtown Edmonton this week! It’s a fantastic event that spans two weekends, and it’s totally free to check out. There’s also a festival associated with the event where you can enjoy music, performances, and food trucks.

When: May 22 to June 2

Where: Alex Decouteau Park (art installations will be in various locations downtown)

Cost: Free

What: This festival celebrates Ukrainian culture, food, music, visual arts, crafts, and dance. UFest is a gathering of people of Ukrainian heritage, and it draws spectators from various cultural backgrounds.

When: May 24 and 25

Where: Borden Park

Cost: Free

What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada, and it’s finally open for the season. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here

What: Catch Canadian pop music icon Shawn Desman this weekend as he hits the stage at Midway Music Hall!

When: Saturday, May 25 at 7 pm

Where: Midway Music Hall — 6107 104th Street NW

Cost: $46.18; get tickets here

What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.

Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County

When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Cost: $15 adult admission

What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Western Conference Finals, and fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the electric atmosphere this season! The Oilers watch parties, open for home and away games, are back in the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.

When: Saturday, May 25 at 6 pm

Where: ICE District Plaza and Fan Park at the ICE District — 10360 102nd Street NW

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.

When: Saturday, May 25

Where: Various Cineplex locations

What: The CFL pre-season kicks off this weekend, and we can’t wait to get out and enjoy the incredible atmosphere at Commonwealth Stadium. The first home pre-season game of the year will see the Elks face off against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

When: May 25 at 2 pm

Where: Commonwealth Stadium — 11000 Stadium Road

Cost: Tickets start at $19.25; get them here

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14; purchase online

What: While we may not have the pretty cherry blossom trees that bloom every spring in places like Vancouver, Edmonton is home to its own fruit-bearing trees that are just as stunning once they blossom. Check out our roundup of some of the best places to see these beautiful natural displays this month.

What: This event combines elements of already-existing cat-themed events to create a one-of-a-kind festival celebrating all things cat-related. It’s like part cat show, cat/pet expo, and cat conference, all while supporting animal rescue organizations. Plus, there will be a TON of cats and kittens at events for you to see, cuddle and hold.

When: May 25 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: MacEwan Robbins Health Learning Centre — 10910 104th Avenue

Cost: $15 in advance, $20 at the door; find tickets here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: The inaugural Tasty Food Truck Festival is coming to YEG’s Ice District on May 25 and 26 for two days packed with eats from some of the city’s best food trucks. The festival will be the largest food truck festival in the city, with a huge selection of cuisines from all over the world and live music.

When: May 25 and 26, 2024

Where: Fan Park in the ICE District – 10104 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free

What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.

When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm

Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW

Admission: Free

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.

What: With warm weather hitting Edmonton this May Long weekend, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do in Edmonton!

When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW

Admission: $14.95 adult admission

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here