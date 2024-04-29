NewsMovies & TVCanada

Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in May

Apr 29 2024, 3:00 pm
Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in May
For a budget-friendly weekend activity with the entire family, head over to your local Cineplex cinema.

The chain is offering movies at its theatres across Canada this month for just $3.99.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies Saturdays for only $3.99 plus applicable taxes (in-theatre price).”

Check out the $3.99 movies available this month:

Saturday, May 4 — Wonka

Saturday, May 11 — Peter Rabbit 2

Saturday, May 18 — Migration

Saturday, May 25 — Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

