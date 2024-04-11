Tasty Food Truck Festival is coming to Edmonton next month

Festival season is fast approaching, and to kick off the warmer months in style, a brand new food truck festival with over 20 vendors is heading to Edmonton.

The inaugural Tasty Food Truck Festival is coming to YEG’s Ice District on May 25 and 26 for two days packed with eats from some of the city’s best food trucks.

The festival will be the largest food truck festival in the city, with a huge selection of cuisines from all over the world and live music. The event grounds will also be fully licensed.

So far, vendors including Likkle Lemon, Smokehouse BBQ, Takopo and Black Sheep Eatery are set to have food trucks at the festival.

Edmontonians know that the weather in May can be unpredictable, but foodies will be able to gather under a 30,000-square-foot heated tent to eat, drink, and enjoy the festivities in comfort.

“With so many world-class food vendors in our city, we are thrilled to announce the inaugural Tasty Truck Food Festival this May in Fan Park at ICE District,” said Stu Ballantyne, president and chief operating officer at Rogers Place and ICE District.

“This is the perfect opportunity to come down with friends and family and enjoy a wide variety of delicious food options, live music and drinks all in one place, in the heart of ICE District.”

When: May 25 and 26, 2024

Where: Ice District Fan Park – 10104 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Price: Free