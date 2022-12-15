17 of the best things to do this weekend in Edmonton: December 16 to 18

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the weekend before Christmas hits, and there are plenty of jolly things to do in Edmonton that tap into the holiday spirit.

From a Kane Brown concert at Rogers Place to plenty of holiday events to get you into the festive spirit, check out those things and more this weekend.

What: The country music star is set to take the stage this Sunday for his Drunk or Dream Tour, and nothing beats some live country music in YEG!

When: December 18

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $37 to $135; tickets can be found here

What: Treating residents for more than 50 years, Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

When: December 10 to January 1, 2023

Tickets: Free

What: Luminaria, a classic holiday event, returns to Edmonton this week at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden. Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays, and warm fires around which to sip on a warm cup of apple cider.

When: November 23 to December 31

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Available online, $24 for adults

What: Nothing beats Oilers games around the holidays, and we love a weekend game. Get your tickets ASAP for a good time!

When: December 17

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $51 to $870; tickets can be found here

What: A man in Stony Plain has recreated the legendary light display from the holiday classic National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and it’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. The home has gained international attention over the years, so you’d better get out and see what everyone is talking about.

When: December 7 until TBD

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Cost: Free

What: A holiday drag brunch at Campio Brewing Co. will likely be festive AF, with hosts Selena Cuchina & Tanner Steele. Performances by Vanity Fair, Colin Bae, Lady TenderFlake and Polly Ester will make it a brunch for the ages.

When: December 18

Where: Campio Brewing Co. (10257 105 Street NW Edmonton)

Cost: $40.06; tickets can be found here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends or on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: December 8 until TBD

Where: Alberta Legislature — 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: One of the largest and brightest holiday events, the Leduc Country Lights is a must-visit each holiday season. Over the course of more than a decade, the event has grown into one of the largest winter attractions in the area, spread out over eight acres.

Where: 49541 Range Road 260, Calmar

When: December 1 to 31, 2022

Cost: $2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borealis Lights (@borealis.lights)

What: Similar to the Magic of Lights south of Edmonton, Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a brand new Christmas drive-thru light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-thru holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 18 to January 8, 2023

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park — 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Cost: $25 per standard vehicle, tickets can be found here

Admire thousands of Christmas lights and enjoy a skate

What: Central Park in Spruce Grove has been decorated for the holidays, with Christmas lights strung across trees, including one display that has lights hanging from a massive tree. It’s a stunning backdrop for a great holiday Instagram photo with thousands of lights all around you.

Where: 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

When: November 26 until March 2023

Tickets: Free

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Christmas Market (@yegxmasmarket)

What: Edmonton’s annual festive holiday market features not only family-friendly programming and 120+ rotating local vendors but also tons of exciting chef-driven food experiences.

When: November 30 to December 18 from 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Price: $15 per ticket, $10 for kids aged 6 to 17, and free for kids aged 5 and under

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo — 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 2 and runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening, plus every evening from December 16 to January 1 (excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day).

Tickets: $15.95: tickets can be found here

What: Immerse yourself in the dazzling display of thousands of Christmas lights at the RAD Torque Raceway as the Magic of Lights returns for another season. The 2.5 km stretch boasts more than one million lights using LED technology and digital animations to depict holiday scenes and characters of the season, with this year’s light show featuring some favourite displays from previous years. We love the classics!

Where: RAD Torque Raceway — 50342 Range Road 253, Leduc County

When: November 24, 2022, to January 1, 2023

Tickets: $30 to $120; tickets can be found here

What: Downtown Edmonton just got a whole lot sharper, with the skating rink at ICE District Plaza opening for the season. The rink is perfectly centred in the plaza with a skate shack situated beside it, so grab your skates and get at it!

Where: ICE District Plaza

Cost: Free

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

Cost: $14, purchase online

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter