A town outside of Edmonton is having a MASSIVE Christmas light-up this weekend

Streets in a town just outside of Edmonton are having their official Christmas light-up this weekend and there are loads of lights to check out.

The area has become so festive over the years that it’s been named Stony Plain Lane, according to a Facebook post.

“Our community has grown and streets have expanded which leads us to a new name fitting for years to come,” the newly minted lane stated.

You might also like: 8 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

Where to see Christmas lights in and around Edmonton (MAP)

Light it up: The iconic Candy Cane Lane in Edmonton returns this week

It has grown to include a dozen streets that also have the fantastic Griswold House, with decorations that are set to be up this week, with a pegged date of December 7.

Photos from years past truly show how hard the street and community of Graybriar go for the holidays, and it’s certainly a must-visit this holiday season.

The light-up is set for Saturday, December 10 from 5 to 9 pm, with popcorn, hot chocolate, singing, and more.

The event is free, however, non-perishable food and cash donations are encouraged and will go to the Parkland Food Bank.

If you are in the holiday mood and looking to see even more gorgeous Christmas lights this weekend, check out Candy Cane Lane, which is holding its holiday light-up this weekend, too.

Stony Plain Lane

Where: Briarwood Point, Stony Plain