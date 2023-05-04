11 incredible things to do this weekend in Edmonton: May 5 to 7

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We’re getting our first real taste of summer here in Edmonton and it feels great.

The sun’s shining, everything’s turning green, and there’s no shortage of incredible things happening around town.

From the playoffs to concerts and film festivals, check out our roundup of the 11 best things happening around Edmonton this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Even though the Oilers are on the road in Las Vegas, it doesn’t mean we can’t still turn the party up at Rogers Place! For just $5, you can join thousands of other Oilers fans and catch all of the playoff action on the massive scoreboard for the Oilers’ away games this weekend. Missed your chance to grab a ticket? No problem, the Moss Pit and Fan Park will both be open for fans to celebrate.

Where: Rogers Place

When: April 21 at 8 pm; April 23 at 7 pm

Cost: $5, tickets here

What: Karen’s Diner — an interactive, immersive, and unique dining experience — is coming to Edmonton later this month. The concept is a 1950s-style diner with burgers, floats, and other classic diner food – as well as a few strong cocktails – fully staffed by some less-than-pleasant waiters. This is an experience you definitely won’t forget!

When: May 6 to 14, 2023

Where: Canadian Brewhouse — 10338 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Tickets: $45

What: Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizzas for the occasion.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

What: OEG Sports and Entertainment, in partnership with the Mexican Society of Edmonton, will host the inaugural Cinco de Mayo party taking place in Fan Park at ICE District this Friday. Head to Fan Park to enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine, beverages, music, and dancing.

When: May 5 from 11 am to 1 pm (lunch event) or 4 to 7 pm (evening event)

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

Cost: Free

What: Movies for just $2.99 are playing this May at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will be on the bargain big screen. A full listing of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

When: April 21

Where: Various Cineplex locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brray (@brray)

Brray is a well-known rapper, singer, and songwriter from Puerto Rico and will be in the city later this month. His music blends Latin pop hooks with hip-hop, reggaeton, trap, and cumbia.

When: May 7

Where: Union Hall

Time: 7 pm

Tickets: Start at $44.64; get them here

What: The largest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Edmonton, with Jurassic Quest stopping here on its Canadian tour. This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

When: April 28 to May 7

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW

Time: Friday, noon to 8 pm; Saturday, 9 am to 8 pm; Sunday, 9 am to 8 pm

Cost: Start at $28.57

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NorthwestFest International Documentary Festival (@nwfyeg)

What: This massive film festival celebrates real-life stories at the Garneau Theatre. Check out some of the hottest new non-fiction films in Canada’s longest-running documentary film festival.

Where: 8712 109th Street

When: May 4 to 12

Cost: $99 for a festival pass; individual ticket prices vary. Get tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain)

What: Country-pop superstar Shania Twain will be making a stop in Edmonton this week as part of her Queen of Metour. You definitely won’t want to miss seeing this Canadian icon perform.

Where: Rogers Place

When: May 5 and 6

Cost: Tickets start at $191.18

What: There’s no better start to your Saturday morning than with a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market or any of the incredible markets Edmonton is home to. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up something home-baked, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re finished.

Where: Old Strathcona Farmer’s Market — 10310 83rd Avenue NW

When: Open Saturdays 8 am to 3 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess M (@creative1978_photo)

What: Get in your vehicle and take a short drive east of Edmonton to visit Elk Island National Park. There you will find yourself surrounded by lakes, towering trees, and the odd bison sighting. It’s a neat place! How lucky are we to have a national park so close to the city? So get your nature on and do a hike or two while you are out there.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter