You can watch the Oilers playoff away games at Rogers Place for $5

Even though the Oilers will be hitting the road to Los Angeles soon, it doesn’t mean we can’t still turn the party up at Rogers Place.

For just $5, you can join thousands of other Oilers fans and catch all of the playoff action on the massive scoreboard at Rogers Place.

Not only will it be way more fun than watching at home, but it’s also a fantastic way to soak in that electric playoff atmosphere.

📣⁠ The @Rogers Road Game Watch Party is back! 📣⁠ Want to experience the playoff atmosphere while the Oilers are away? Head down to #RogersPlace and catch all the away games on the big screen! Tickets are on sale now! 🎫: https://t.co/vfBri9TUjI pic.twitter.com/DNtzdvGJSg — Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) April 17, 2023

Tickets are available right now and can be purchased online. You’ll want to act soon though because these seats are selling fast.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go toward the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

As of today, the Oilers are 1-0 in their best-of-seven playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings. Game 2 takes place in Edmonton tomorrow at 8 pm, with Games 3 and 4 happening in Los Angeles on April 21 and 23, respectively.

So get your tickets now and get ready to be swept up in that incredible atmosphere!

You also definitely won’t want to miss tomorrow’s Ford Tailgate Party at ICE District’s Fan Park, featuring country star Brett Kissel, as part of all the incredible playoff action!