14 things to do this weekend in Edmonton: March 4 to 6

It’s the first weekend of March in Edmonton, and it’s shaping up to be one with plenty of things to check out.

Whether you want to take in an Oilers game, get active outdoors or splash around at the WEM World Waterpark, here are 14 things to do this weekend in Edmonton.

What: Set sail at the Flying Canoe Volant, which is loosely based on the legend of the flying canoe and on French Canadian, First Nation, and Métis traditions. It’s in its 10th year, so it’s sure to be a party!

When: March 1 to 5

Where: Mill Creek Ravine and La Cité francophone – 8627 Rue Marie-Anne-Gaboury (91 Street), Edmonton

Cost: Free, registration is required

What: It’s a Saturday-night game at Rogers Place, and against the Montreal Canadiens? We are in for a treat! Will they pull off a win?

When: March 5

Where: Rogers Place Arena

Cost: $122-$1,220; tickets can be found here

What: Enjoy some art, comedy, design and live music all around Old Strathcona. Stop in for a coffee or bite as you listen to a singer-songwriter serenade you, check out a Visual Art Installation, then finish off your night with a concert, comedy show, or variety show.

When: March 3 to 13

Where: Venues around Edmonton

Cost: Varies

What: Jerusalem Shawarma, one of the best spots for shawarma in Calgary, has just opened its very first Edmonton location. With four spots already in YYC, this marks an exciting expansion for this delicious spot for authentic Mediterranean cuisine. Treat yourself!

When: Hours vary

Where: 2213 101st Street NW, Edmonton

What: Hit the hill and zoom down the Edmonton Ski Club’s tube park with your family and friends. All that winter fun for just $15? We are into it!

When: Now to March 20

Where: Edmonton Ski Club

Cost: $15; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or just relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40-$54, tickets can be found here

What: This unique dining experience offers people the chance to eat under the stars and truly enjoy the beauty that winter brings. It’s a visually stunning area, with surrounding snowy gardens, overhanging lights, and a village of glowing domes. Guests of The Northern Light Dining Experience will be treated to three delicious savoury and sweet courses of fondue.

When: Thursdays through Sundays, running until March 13

Where: 51227 AB-60, Parkland County

Cost: $145

What: Experience the outdoors and get a workout in by cross-country skiing around the city. These trails are accessible, open to everyone, and regularly groomed to accommodate different levels of skiers.

When: Throughout the week

Where: Various locations across Edmonton

Cost: Free

What: Get into some gaming at the Rec Room in either South Edmonton Common or West Edmonton Mall; it’s perfect for post-work stress relief. If you are feeling adventurous, try out axe throwing, bowling, or some simulators. Have a little fun this weekend, why not!

When: Hours vary for each location

Where: 1725 99th Street NW Edmonton, Unit 2065, 8882 170th Street NW Edmonton

Cost: Varies for gaming, axe throwing, bowling.

What: Whether you are an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a fun way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. It’s certainly going to be snowy enough this weekend to ensure there won’t be dirt patches on the hill.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections, from its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you about Earth’s past- and present-day species. It’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton this March.

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10-$21; tickets can be found here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. It’s just as stunning in the winter as it is in the summer! Do some stargazing or snowshoeing, too.

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; Parks Canada pass is required to enter.

What: Meet a sloth, boas, ferrets, pythons, tortoises, and much more at the Sloth World & Wildlife Rescue exhibit at West Edmonton Mall. This interactive exhibit will include a highly engaging presentation, animal interaction, feeding demonstrations with many types of live animals, and plenty of opportunities for pictures and questions. What a cute thing to check out in Edmonton this March.

When: Now until the end of March

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $12.50 to $14.50, tickets can be found here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can visit. It’s a seriously fun thing to do in Edmonton.

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free