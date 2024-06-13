26 awesome things to do this weekend in Edmonton: June 14 to 16
We’re back to the weekend in Edmonton, and we can feel the anticipation growing as the Oilers try to fight their way to a Stanley Cup for the first time in over 30 years.
From the Stanley Cup Finals to Shania Twain to so many incredible festivals, check out these 26 things to do in Edmonton this weekend.
Stanley Cup Finals Game 4: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers
View this post on Instagram
What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and Game 4 against the Florida Panthers takes place at home this Saturday! (Fair warning, tickets are not cheap.)
When: Saturday, June 15 at 6 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Cost: Tickets start at $1,203.60; get them here
Oilers watch party
View this post on Instagram
What: The Edmonton Oilers have made it to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time in 18 years, and fans who don’t want to break the bank can still experience the electric atmosphere this season! The Oilers watch parties, open for home and away games, are back in the ICE District this playoff season. Events will feature the game broadcast with sound, food and beverages, pre and post-game entertainment, including DJs and live bands, win-your-way-in-ticket giveaways, Oilers alumni, and more.
This Saturday, Canadian country music legend Shania Twain will perform in the ICE District ahead of Game 4.
When: Saturday, June 15 at 6 pm
Where: ICE District Plaza (Moss Pit) — 10360 102nd Street NW
Cost: Free
See an Edmonton Riverhawks game
View this post on Instagram
What: Nothing beats the atmosphere down at Re/Max Field during an Edmonton Riverhawks game. This collegiate summer baseball team draws quite a crowd during the season, and we love to see it.
When: Friday, June 14, at 7:05 pm, June 15 at 1:05 pm, and June 16 at 1:05 pm
Where: Re/Max Field — 10233 96th Avenue NW
Cost: Get tickets here
Afromusicfest
Ver esta publicação no Instagram
What: Afromusicfest is a celebration of African, Caribbean, and Black music, art, and culture. See live performances, eat delicious and diverse cuisine, check out the market, enjoy dance sessions and workshops, and so much more!
When: June 14 to 16
Where: Borden Park — 7507 Borden Park Road NW
Cost: Free; get tickets here
Take a cruise on the Edmonton Riverboat
View this post on Instagram
What: For nearly three decades, Edmonton’s iconic riverboat has offered unparalleled views of the Edmonton city skyline and the stunning river valley. This incredible 90-minute excursion lets you indulge in fantastic dining options, drinks, and some awesome live music, and you get to experience Edmonton from a whole new vantage point.
Where: 9734 98th Avenue
When: Weekends and special events throughout the summer
Cost: General admission starts at $45 for adults; tickets here
Pride Month
What: Pride Month celebrations in Edmonton this year will be bigger and better than before! Enjoy more than 50 events throughout the month, including the Edmonton Drag Festival, with a roster of over 30 local and international performers.
When: June 1 to 30; events calendar here
Where: Venues throughout Edmonton
Cost: Varies
Fort Edmonton Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Fort Edmonton Park is the largest living history museum in Canada. Visitors can experience the history of Edmonton before their very eyes, with a recreation of a fort from 1846 that was on the grounds during that time period to streets detailing each time period from 1885 to 1920.
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $26.20 adult admission; tickets here
Father’s Day Car Show
View this post on Instagram
What: The Father’s Day Car Show is Edmonton’s largest, free family event to celebrate Father’s Day! Bring dad and the entire family to check out some sweet rides, kids activities, food trucks, and tons of other Father’s Day programming!
Where: 7215 Argyll Road NW
When: Sunday, June 16, from 9 am to 2:30 pm
Cost: Free
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village
View this post on Instagram
What: Just a short 40-minute drive east of Edmonton, the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village is an open-air museum telling the story of Ukrainian settlement in east-central Alberta from 1892 to 1930. Its history is brought to life through interpreters, costumes, museums, food, and more.
Where: 195041 Highway 16 East, Lamont County
When: Open Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm
Cost: $15 adult admission
See a $3.99 movie at Cineplex
What: Movies for just $3.99 are playing this June at Cineplex theatres across Canada, running every Saturday morning throughout the month. This weekend, Autumn and the Black Jaguar will be the big-screen bargain. The full list of screening times and films is available on the Cineplex website.
When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Various Cineplex locations
See an Edmonton Elks game
View this post on Instagram
What: Football season is back, and the Edmonton Elks are looking for a win against the Montreal Alouettes this Friday. It’s a super fun time! Plus, the ticket prices aren’t bad either!
When: Friday, June 14 at 7 pm
Where: Commonwealth Stadium
Cost: Get tickets here
Art Gallery of Alberta
View this post on Instagram
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. Grab a bite at a downtown Edmonton restaurant when you are all finished!
When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11 am to 5 pm; Thursdays, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton
Cost: $14; purchase online
Lloyd Banks
What: Catch rapper Lloyd Banks this Friday as he hits the stage at Union Hall!
When: Friday, June 14 at 8 pm
Where: Union Hall
Cost: Start at $51.59; get tickets here
Bountiful Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!
When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round
Where: 3696 97th Street NW
Admission: Free
Finger Eleven
What: Catch Canadian rock legends Finger Eleven this weekend as they take the stage at Century Casino!
When: Saturday, June 15 at 8 pm
Where: Century Casino — 13103 Fort Road NW
Cost: Start at $199.92; get tickets here
Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: There’s no better way to start your Saturday morning than a trip to the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market. Grab a coffee, browse through the stalls, pick up a home-baked treat, and take a morning stroll down Whyte Avenue when you’re all finished.
When: Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm
Where: 10310 83rd Avenue NW
Admission: Free
Game Con Canada 2024
View this post on Instagram
What: Calling all gamers! Canada’s largest gaming expo is coming to Edmonton this weekend, featuring 300,000 square feet of the latest video games, board games, and more!
When: June 14 to 16
Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW
Cost: Start at $12.60 for a single-day pass; get tickets here
Elk Island National Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out there. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?
When: Open year-round
Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan
Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter
Check out the Royal Alberta Museum
View this post on Instagram
What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!
When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm
Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW
Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here
Bike/hike in the River Valley
View this post on Instagram
What: Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright spring afternoon.
Hit up a patio
View this post on Instagram
What: With warm weather hitting Edmonton weekend, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.
Muttart Conservatory
View this post on Instagram
What: Be amazed at the stunning Muttart Conservatory, with each glass pyramid showcasing a different environment for plants from around the globe. It’s a relaxing, insightful, beautiful experience and a lovely thing to do this weekend in Edmonton!
When: Open 10 am to 5 pm on weekends
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street NW
Admission: $14.95 adult admission
Hit up the WEM World Waterpark
View this post on Instagram
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this weekend.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Edmonton Dragon Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Head down to Chinatown, where the Edmonton Dragon Festival runs until July 1! Get ready for a thrilling experience, set to fill the streets with vibrant colours and cultural delights.
When: Festival runs until July 1
Where: 97th Street between 107th Avenue and 105a Avenue
Cost: Free
Callingwood Farmers’ Market
View this post on Instagram
What: The Callingwood Farmers’ Market is Edmonton’s largest outdoor farmer’s market. Each Sunday, more than 200 vendors offer a mix of locally grown and handmade goods.
When: Every Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm
Where: 6655 178th Street NW
Morinville Festival Days
View this post on Instagram
What: Head north this weekend to Morinville’s annual Festival Days! This three-day event will showcase a variety of activities, from a dance party to mini golf, inflatables, face painting, a farmers’ market, and more!
When: June 14 to 16
Where: 10125 100 Avenue, Morinville, Alberta
Cost: Free