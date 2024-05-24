Here are the $3.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in June

For a budget-friendly weekend activity with the entire family, head over to your local Cineplex cinema.

The chain is offering movies at its theatres across Canada this month for just $3.99.

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” Cineplex said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies Saturdays for only $3.99 plus applicable taxes (in-theatre price).”

Check out the $3.99 movies available in June:

Saturday, June 1 — Butterfly Tale

Saturday, June 8 and Saturday, June 22 — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Saturday, June 15 — Autumn and the Black Jaguar