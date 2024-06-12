Paris Baguette is set to open its brand-new Edmonton location this week.

The famous French-inspired Korean bakery is opening its new store at West Edmonton Mall beside the Starlight Casino on June 14.

The spot is well-known for its huge selection of baked goods, which include everything from stunning decorated cakes to freshly baked bread, gourmet sandwiches, and pastries.

Must-tries from the menu include the deliciously chewy mochi donuts and croissant donuts, and the bakery even serves up the viral flattened croissant crisps.

When you visit, you can select your pastries and treats of choice and load them up on your tray to pay at the counter, where you can also order hot and cold beverages.

For special occasions such as birthdays or anniversaries, Paris Baguette also has a selection of beautifully decorated cakes in so many different flavours, such as green tea strawberry, mocha, and blueberry chiffon.

Paris Baguette has over 4,000 outposts globally and has been taking Canada by storm, recently opening its second Calgary location. The bakery also has an Edmonton location at 10607 82nd Avenue NW.

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

