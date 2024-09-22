16 amazing things to do this week in Edmonton: September 23 to 27

We’re finally into the first few days of autumn, and boy, do those fall colours look good on Edmonton.

It’s shaping up to be an action-packed week full of our favourite fall festivities.

From Oktoberfest to Pumpkins After Dark, check out these 16 amazing things to do in Edmonton this week.

What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland later this month, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: September 12 to 28

Cost: $25; find tickets here

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Borden Park from September 27 to October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins, and it’s certainly a must-do activity for Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 27 to October 31

Where: 7727 Borden Park Road NW

Cost: $21.62 to $27.81 — ticket prices vary by date; get them here

What: Grab your friends and family and get lost in a cornfield — the Edmonton Corn Maze is open with a brand-new design for the season!

When: Open until October 27

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from September 18 to November 27

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $67; get tickets here

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its ninth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 10

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns this week!

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 26 to October 5

Cost: Varies

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s insightful, entertaining, and a lovely activity this week!

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Celebrate four days of funny with the Edmonton Comedy Festival! This event will feature amazing performers from across Canada and the United States.

Where: Various venues around Edmonton

When: September 25 to 28

Cost: Varies, find tickets here

What: Whether you’re hitting the trails, stargazing, or trying to see some buffalo, this national park is well worth the short drive out. Why not enjoy the outdoors at this prestigious national park?

When: Open year-round

Where: 54401 Range Road 203, Fort Saskatchewan

Cost: Free; a Parks Canada pass is required to enter

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: Edmonton’s river valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the river valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all. It’s the perfect place to spend a bright summer afternoon.

What: Head over to the Telus World of Science this weekend, where you can experience wicked screenings in IMAX, exercise your brain by navigating through mazes, and try your hand at some awesome games and challenges.

When: Open 9 am to 5 pm on weekends

Where: Telus World of Science — 11211 142nd Street NW

Cost: $25.95 regular adult admission

What: With the warm weather still hanging around Edmonton, there’s no better time than the present to enjoy a meal, cold drinks, and good company in the great outdoors. Lucky for us, Edmonton offers a never-ending list of fabulous patios. Check out our roundup of patios you need to check out this summer.

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

What: Bountiful Farmers’ Market offers a wide variety of fresh goods, including local vegetables and meat, coffee roasters, and beer and wine. It also has an ethnic food hall, a children’s play area, live entertainment, and more!

When: Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday year-round

Where: 3696 97th Street NW

Admission: Free

What: You can never go wrong with a trip to the amusement park, and Galaxyland is North America’s largest indoor amusement park. It features 27 Hasboro-themed rides and more for all ages.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

Cost: $64 general admission; get tickets here