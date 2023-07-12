If there’s one thing that can get pretty tiring, it’s hearing people complain about Edmonton.

Sure, the city has its occasional issues, and winter is long and brutally cold. Still, it feels like, at times, the negatives tend to overshadow the positives in the minds of Edmontonians.

Thankfully, however, we’re here to tell you that Edmonton is an incredible and completely underrated place to be, and sometimes all it takes to see that is a slight change of scenery or a new hobby!

Here are some things you can do if you feel like complaining about Edmonton.

Leave the suburbs

No, seriously. Edmonton is a massive city with a ton of sprawl, and living some distance from much of the action will definitely leave you feeling bored and isolated. That’s the same for the suburbs in any city, however. So, if you feel like complaining, maybe jump in the car and check out some of Edmonton’s coolest neighbourhoods, or find your closest trail and go for a hike. We’re lucky to have so much green space!

Get into bike riding

Between all of the mountain biking trails in the river valley and our bike lane system, Edmonton is a pretty bike-friendly city with a healthy biking community. If you’re feeling down about the city, maybe it’s time to hop on a bike!

Check out some art

One thing Edmonton is known for is having a pretty solid arts scene. From the massive collection of murals in Old Strathcona to the Alberta Art Gallery to all of the amazing theatres, galleries, and art-related events, if you’re the artsy type, this is something you can lean into that will make life in Edmonton a wonderful time.

Grab a pint (or two)

Edmonton is blessed to have tons of great breweries to enjoy with creative craft beers and incredible eats. We’re even home to a rapidly growing brewery corridor, Happy Beer Street on 99th Street, where you can find SEVEN breweries within close proximity to each other. What more could a beer lover ask for?

Embrace winter — get into an outdoor activity

Yes, the winters aren’t fun here. But it’s not like any of us can do anything about it, so why not embrace the cold? Pick up a pair of skates, grab some friends, and spend the evening at your community outdoor rink. It’s a lot more fun than sitting inside and pouting!

Check out the river valley

Edmonton’s River Valley is vast, and boy, are we ever lucky to have the largest urban park system in North America. With more than 160 kilometres of maintained pathways and 20 major parks, the River Valley is a gem and a natural wonder for all.

Hit up a festival

As Canada’s festival city, there is pretty much always something going on, especially in the summer. Nothing beats this city’s festive atmosphere from the Fringe to the Folk and Heritage Festival.