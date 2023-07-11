One of the best bars and restaurants in Edmonton just temporarily closed: the popular Bar Bricco.

It’s momentarily out of commission, which is a bummer, but it’s for a redesign and expansion, so if you can be patient, it’s actually very exciting news!

This restaurant has been a go-to Italian spot in YEG for years. Located on the iconic Jasper Avenue, this spot specializes in classic Italian food in a hip setting. There’s everything from large pasta dishes to small plates for sharing. It’s one of the best restaurants but also one of the best bars. Don’t avoid sitting at the wood.

This is an exceptional dining experience, and we can’t wait to see what the new space looks like. Back in 2022, it was one of only two YEG spots to make Canada’s 50 Best Bars list.

The restaurant posted its closure announcement on July 9. It’ll be reopening sometime in mid-August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BarBricco (@barbricco) Everything on the menu is designed to be enjoyed family-style, like handmade pasta, crostini, salads, cured meats, cheese, and more. From the house-made focaccia with charcuterie to the egg yolk raviolo made with burnt butter, boschetto al Tartufo, sage, and grana, everything here is fun and delicious.

Stay tuned for updates on this new space and when it’s opening back up.

Bar Bricco

Address: 10347 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram