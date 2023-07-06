These are the nine coolest neighbourhoods to live in Edmonton

Although Edmonton is a pretty cool city already, there are a few parts of town that stand out among the rest.

There’s a handful of communities that are bustling with diverse shops, restaurants, theatres, markets, festivals, and more, making them pretty cool places to live in our opinion.

Here is our list of the nine coolest neighbourhoods in Edmonton.

Old Strathcona/Whyte Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by District Whyte – Old Strathcona Business Association (@oldstrathcona)

One of Edmonton’s most historic and well-known neighbourhoods, this area is filled to the brim with art, eclectic shops and boutiques, restaurants, nightlife, theatres, festivals, and so much more.

Oliver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Reinhart (@michaelreinhartimage)

Located just to the west of downtown is the bustling community of Oliver. Located in a densely populated area with many high-rise residential buildings, this neighbourhood is within walking distance of shopping, dining, and stunning river valley views.

Garneau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by urbanyeg (@urbanyeg)

Garneau is a beautiful and historic neighbourhood located next to the University of Alberta. With its charming streets and character homes, Garneau is home to many cultural events and fantastic shops, restaurants, and cafes.

Westmount/124th Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 124 Street & Area (@shop124street)

Recently marked as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Canada by The Globe and Mail, this area is well deserving of a spot on this list. The Westmount/124th Street area is well known for its massive market, restaurant scene, art galleries, scenic views along the Victoria Promenade, stores, and bakeries, just to name a few things. It’s bumping with all kinds of things to do year-round, and when winter starts to arrive, and the snow starts to fall, the All is Bright festival takes place.

Highlands

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Highlands Community League (@yeghighlands)

A genuinely underrated part of Edmonton, Highlands is nestled on the north bank of the river and is an incredibly charming community. You will find plenty of historic buildings and homes here, including the Magrath Mansion. The tree-lined streets give everything an extra cozy feel, and there are several local restaurants and shops in the area worth checking out.

Glenora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelli | 📸 (@kelliscenic)

Overlooking the river valley, the stunning community of Glenora is a mix of gorgeous homes and luxury condos, and walking through this neighbourhood would never get tiring. From its gorgeous architecture to the views and proximity to several coffee shops, it’s no wonder St. George’s Crescent in Glenora is one of Edmonton’s most expensive streets.

You might also like: Mexican spot for authentic carne asada tacos just opened in Edmonton

A massive 10-day street festival is about to take over downtown Edmonton

There's a frightening new experience to try out at Fort Edmonton Park

Ritchie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ritchie Community League (@ritchie_league)

Ritchie is just south of Whyte Avenue, a diverse neighbourhood with a healthy art scene. Here, you will find things like the Grindstone Theatre, Ace Coffee Roasters, Under the High Wheel, and tons of other incredible shops, restaurants, and theatres. It’s also home to Happy Beer Street, a rapidly growing brewery corridor in Edmonton.

Alberta Avenue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Avenue (@albertaavenue)

This area has seen some revitalization over the years, and things will only improve for the Alberta Avenue area. It’s a tight-knit and multicultural community with a thriving arts and culture scene and is likely the best spot in the city to hit up an ethnic restaurant, which is pretty cool if you ask us.

Griesbach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Griesbach Community (@griesbachrentals)

With its unique history, community-oriented development, and gorgeous green spaces, Griesbach is a pretty cool neighbourhood in Edmonton. It’s close enough to the city centre where you can access anything you need, but it’s also far enough away that you can enjoy some peace and quiet without feeling like you’re just in another bland suburb.