A monster truck rally will take over Rogers Place in Edmonton later this month
No matter how old or how young we are, monster trucks will always be cool.
Later this month, check out an adrenaline-charged monster truck event taking over Rogers Place.
Monster Jam will be in town on July 22 and 23, featuring world-champion athletes and 12,000-pound monster trucks in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.
Watch them as they do backflips, vertical tw0-wheel skills, and race in this jaw-dropping and action-packed event.
Prior to the events, check out the “Pit Party” experience, where fans can get an up-close look at the monster trucks, meet the drivers and crew, and enjoy other family-friendly activities.
This is one action-packed event you won’t want to miss out on! It’s heart-pounding excitement for the whole family, and ticket prices aren’t bad either!
Monster Jam
When: July 22 (1 pm and 7 pm showtimes) and July 23 at 1 pm
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Start at $39.90; get them here