Shoot a film with your phone and it could screen at a festival in Edmonton

You can channel your inner Spielberg, Tarantino or Scorsese with a free filmmaking challenge taking place later this month, and all you need is a smartphone.

Registration is still open for the Edmonton Short Film Festival’s 48-Hour Mobile Filmmaking Challenge taking place from July 21 to 23.

Once registered, filmmakers will receive an email containing the “secret elements” that must be in the film right before the challenge begins. Then, once the email has been sent, you have 48 hours to plan, shoot, edit, and submit your film to festival judges.

Winners have a shot at prizes, plus the top three winning films will be screened at the Edmonton Short Film Festival in October.

There are many ways to be creative and have fun with this challenge; plus, it’s a great way to spend the weekend! Who knows, perhaps your film could be one to appear on the big screen this fall!

You can register for the Edmonton Short Film Festival’s 48-Hour Mobile Filmmaking Challenge here. Good luck!