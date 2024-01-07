9 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: January 8 to 12

Things are getting extra chilly around Edmonton this week, but there are still plenty of fantastic things to do around the city.

From an evening at the theatre to skating and more, check out these nine things to do in Edmonton this week.

What: Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is a hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including Tina Fey, based on the wildly popular film. So fetch!

When: January 9 to 14

Where: Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 11455 87th Avenue NW

Cost: Tickets start at $45.90; get them here

What: Delavoye Chocolate Maker is a new bean-to-bar boutique factory located in the heart of 124th Street, which focuses on producing high-quality craft chocolate, such as single-origin bars, using ethically sourced cacao beans from various regions around the globe. Their small batch, bean-to-bar process ensures that they control every step of chocolate making, from sourcing cacao beans to the final product. The store layout allows you to follow each cacao bean from sorting to packaging. They offer various single-origin bars, flavoured bars, unique chocolate-inspired drinks, and so much more.

When: Open daily

Time: Monday to Wednesday, 8 am to 6 pm, Thursday and Friday, 8 am to 7 pm, Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm, Sunday, 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Delavoye Chocolate Maker — Unit 105, 10639 124th Street

Cost: Free

What: Hit up Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park and try out one of the city’s brand-new ice bikes! The ice bikes are stable and offer an accessible activity to those who can’t skate, giving even more people a chance to glide around local ice rinks.

Where: Sir Wilfrid Laurier Park — 13221 Buena Vista Road NW

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

What: Stay indoors this chilly week and check out a fantastic play at the Citadel Theatre! Made in Italy tells the story of an Italian teenager growing up in Jasper in the 1970s. It’s hilarious, funky, and a must-see!

When: January 6 to 24

Where: Citadel Theatre — 9828 101A Avenue

What: Spend a quiet evening indoors and check out our roundup of Edmonton’s coziest cafes! Curl up on a chair by the fire and relax with something hot and delicious. It’ll warm you from the inside and out!

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the winter season is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

What: Marvel at the Royal Alberta Museum’s vast collections. From its archaeology, Indigenous studies, and work-life industry sections to Earth and Life Sciences that will wow you, it’s one of the most intriguing things to do this week in Edmonton!

When: Open year-round, Wednesday to Sunday, from 10 am to 4 pm

Where: 9810 103a Avenue NW

Cost: $10 to $21; tickets can be found here

What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do this week.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here