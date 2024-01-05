Temperatures in Edmonton are about to plummet with a -27°C change

After an unseasonably warm start to winter in Edmonton, it appears those days are coming to an end, as temperatures in the city are set to plummet next week.

We won’t be seeing the mercury reach above zero for a while, as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting a massive dip in temperatures come Wednesday, with a frigid high of -27°C, followed by an even frostier low of -33°C overnight for Wednesday.

Compared to today’s high of -6°C, that’s a 27°C temperature dip between the highest and lowest points of the week. Yikes.

And it gets even worse, with next Thursday’s high only forecasted at -31°C.

It’s much more like the winter weather we expect from Edmonton, especially after it was so warm in early December that leaves were trying to grow back on trees. But still, that doesn’t mean we have to like it!

A chance of flurries is also in store for the week, with ECCC predicting snow will fall on Saturday and next Tuesday through to Wednesday evening.

So, be sure to bundle up and plug your car in! You can view the full forecast here.