13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: September 25 to 29

September has blown by, and we can’t believe we’re already heading into the final few months of 2023.

From film and comedy festivals to happy hour to a day at the rodeo, check out these 13 fantastic things to see and do in Edmonton this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Gallery of Alberta (@youraga)

What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.

Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square

When: September 28

You might also like: The MASSIVE Oilers 50/50 is back and 24 early prizes are up for grabs

Skiers used to jump through a ring of fire at this wild festival in Edmonton (PHOTOS)

Your guide for the ultimate 24 hours in Edmonton this fall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICE District (@icedistrict)

What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.

Where: Fan Park at the ICE District

When: September 22 to 30

Cost: $25 – get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton (@pumpkinsafterdarkyeg)

What: Pumpkins After Dark opens Friday and will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton

Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Hockey season has finally arrived, and we couldn’t be happier. Catch the Edmonton Oilers in action this Sunday as they take on the preseason at home against the Winnipeg Jets.

Where: Rogers Place

When: September 27 at 7 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $32; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Intl Film Festival (@edmfilmfest)



What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns this weekend. Some of the massive titles in this year’s festival include the Palme d’Or 2023 Winner Anatomy of a Fall, Michel Gondry’s The Book of Solutions, and Elliott Page’s first leading role in six years in Close To You.

Where: Various theatres in Edmonton

When: September 21 to October 1

Cost: Varies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Corn Maze (@yegcornmaze)

What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.

When: On until October 22

Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Common (@thecommonyeg)

What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.

When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023

Where: 9910 109th Street

Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cyndy-Lou S. Hancock (@cyndylsh)



What: What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekday out in the pumpkin patch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Edmonton Park (@fortedmontonpark)

What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.

When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Cost: $65; get tickets here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Edmonton Mall (@official_wem)



What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do.

When: Hours vary throughout the week

Where: West Edmonton Mall

Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muttart Conservatory (@muttartconservatory)

What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.

When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm

Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street

Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Pro Rodeo (@yegrodeo)

What: The best rodeo stock and athletes are back in Edmonton, competing for a qualifying spot at the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Get ready for two days of heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat action.

When: September 29 and 30

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Price: Start at $48.57; get them here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Comedy Festival (@yegcomedy)

What: Celebrate four days of funny with the Edmonton Comedy Festival! This event will feature amazing performers from across Canada and the United States.

Where: Various venues around Edmonton

When: September 27 to 30

Cost: Varies, get them here