13 fantastic things to do in Edmonton this week: September 25 to 29
September has blown by, and we can’t believe we’re already heading into the final few months of 2023.
From film and comedy festivals to happy hour to a day at the rodeo, check out these 13 fantastic things to see and do in Edmonton this week.
Free admission at the Art Gallery of Alberta
What: Wander through the thoughtful and beautiful artwork at the Art Gallery of Alberta and marvel at each exhibit. The Alberta Art Gallery offers free admission from 4 to 7 pm on the last Thursday of every month.
Where: 2 Sir Winston Churchill Square
When: September 28
Oktoberfest in the ICE District
What: Get ready to raise a stein and enjoy a week of beer, food, music and games at the massive Oktoberfest celebration downtown. Fan Park at the ICE District will become a Bavarian wonderland, complete with an enormous 22,000-square-foot tent for the Oktoberfest Beer Hall.
Where: Fan Park at the ICE District
When: September 22 to 30
Cost: $25 – get tickets here
Pumpkins After Dark
What: Pumpkins After Dark opens Friday and will spook up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.
When: September 22 to October 31
Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton
Cost: $18.95 per adult; tickets can be found here
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks
What: Hockey season has finally arrived, and we couldn’t be happier. Catch the Edmonton Oilers in action this Sunday as they take on the preseason at home against the Winnipeg Jets.
Where: Rogers Place
When: September 27 at 7 pm
Cost: Tickets start at $32; get them here
Edmonton International Film Festival
What: Enjoy the best in short and feature-length cinema when the Edmonton International Film Festival returns this weekend. Some of the massive titles in this year’s festival include the Palme d’Or 2023 Winner Anatomy of a Fall, Michel Gondry’s The Book of Solutions, and Elliott Page’s first leading role in six years in Close To You.
Where: Various theatres in Edmonton
When: September 21 to October 1
Cost: Varies
Hit up the Edmonton Corn Maze
What: For more than two decades, the Edmonton Corn Maze has been a staple in the area for some fun during the later months of summer and into the heart of fall.
When: On until October 22
Where: 26171 Garden Valley Road, Spruce Grove
Tickets: Tickets can be found here
The Common’s Street Car Event
What: This Thursday, you can enjoy some beer and incredible food while riding the streetcar atop the High Level Bridge. The Common is back with its eighth annual Street Car event, and tickets sell quickly.
When: Every Thursday until October 26, 2023
Where: 9910 109th Street
Cost: $59.77; buy tickets here
Visit a pumpkin patch
What: What’s more of a fall celebration than snagging a pumpkin and taking it home for decoration or to carve? Check out our roundup of the best pumpkin patches around the city for a charming weekday out in the pumpkin patch.
Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park
What: Are you brave enough to learn the lore and trek through some of Fort Edmonton Park’s most haunted places? Paranormal Tours at Fort Edmonton Park are back by popular demand. Learn the fundamentals of conducting paranormal investigations using a variety of tools and techniques while exploring Fort Edmonton Park after dark.
When: From 7 to 10:30 pm on various dates from now until December 5
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Cost: $65; get tickets here
Splash around at the WEM World Waterpark
What: It’ll feel like a bit of a vacation when you visit the World Waterpark at West Edmonton Mall. Shoot down some massive slides or relax in the wave pool. Whatever you choose, it’s a prime thing to do.
When: Hours vary throughout the week
Where: West Edmonton Mall
Cost: $40 to $54; tickets can be found here
Happy Hour at Muttart Conservatory
What: Each Wednesday from 4 to 9 pm, you can explore the stunning and ever-changing displays of the conservatory’s glass pyramids while sipping on a cocktail or two. It’s an insightful, entertaining, and lovely thing to do this week.
When: Wednesday evenings from 4 to 9 pm
Where: Muttart Conservatory — 9626 96A Street
Cost: $14.95 for adult admission; book a ticket here
Edmonton Pro Rodeo
What: The best rodeo stock and athletes are back in Edmonton, competing for a qualifying spot at the Canadian Finals Rodeo. Get ready for two days of heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat action.
When: September 29 and 30
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Price: Start at $48.57; get them here
Edmonton Comedy Festival
What: Celebrate four days of funny with the Edmonton Comedy Festival! This event will feature amazing performers from across Canada and the United States.
Where: Various venues around Edmonton
When: September 27 to 30
Cost: Varies, get them here