The Oilers 50/50 is back for another season, and there are plenty of wicked prizes to be won, including 24 early-bird prizes.

The raffles kick off for the Oilers 2023-24 NHL preseason, with early-bird prizes like a pair of lower bowl tickets to the Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, tickets to the Oilers home opener against the Vancouver Canucks, Doobie Brothers and TOOL concert tickets, cash prizes and more.

You can buy tickets to the main Oilers 50/50 raffle right now, and new this year is the Battle of Alberta bonus raffle, which will grow until the potentially record-breaking jackpot draw at the Heritage Classic on October 29 at Commonwealth Stadium.

“Thanks to the unwavering generosity of Albertans, $17 million was invested into Oil Country last season, making it over $37 million over the past two seasons alone,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF, in a news release.

“By participating in the largest 50/50, you not only have a chance to win massive jackpots and amazing prizes, you can help change the lives of the people who need it most across Oil Country.”

If you purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets in a single raffle sales day, you will also receive a voucher for an Oilers 50/50 Collectible Cup, claimable with a dine-in purchase at select Boston Pizza locations across Alberta.

The Oilers kick off preseason play against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at Rogers Place, with regular season play kicking off on October 14 against the Canucks.