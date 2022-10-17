10 of the best things to do for a Halloween date in Edmonton

Dates on holidays are truly something special, whether it’s with a longtime partner or a first date. A date on Halloween, too? Now that is truly memorable.

From more of the simple, classic options all the way to some scary adventures, here are 10 things to do in Edmonton on a Halloween date.

Since October 31 falls on a Monday this year, we rounded up some events you could take your date to on the Halloween weekend, too.

Pumpkins After Dark Edmonton

A mammoth Halloween event with thousands of glowing pumpkins is invading Edmonton this fall. Pumpkins After Dark is spooking up Borden Park until October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

Deadmonton Haunted House

Experience a Halloween staple in Edmonton, as Deadmonton brings it with two haunted houses to get spooked. This year’s themes are Return of the Living Dead, the indoor attraction, and Icons of Darkness, the outdoor attraction. It’s certainly the scariest fun you can have this fall in not just Edmonton, but Alberta, too.

Get spooked at DARK in Fort Edmonton Park

For 12 nights in October, DARK will take over Fort Edmonton Park with spooky characters that will surely haunt you long after your return home. The three haunts this year are titled “Under the Big Top: The Joke’s on You,” “Blood Harvest: Reap What You Sow,” and “3 AM: Dead of Night.”

Carve Some Pumpkins

There’s nothing more classic than carving a pumpkin on Halloween night. It’s equal parts romantic and horror vibes. Will Michael Meyers show up and give you a scare? Let’s hope not. So run to the store and grab those pumpkins, throw on a horror movie and get to carving. What a lovely night!

Spruce Ridge Scare

If you are looking for a good thrill this October, you should check out this haunted house just outside of Edmonton. The Spruce Ridge Scare is an amateur haunted house run by a family in Spruce Grove, and boy oh boy does it look terrifying. The haunted house will open its doors on October 7 and will run on various days until October 31.

Visit some trails and stairs in the river valley

Take in the beauty of fall by exploring the vast and majestic river valley. Get some cardio in by running some stairs, or take a stroll on the dozens of trails and parks that line the area. It’s a natural jewel of the city and almost glows as the leaves turn gold.

Go on a Haunted Tour

Looking for a little fright and a history lesson at the same time? There are three ghost tours running in Edmonton that would be perfect for a Halloween date. From a ghostly walk through old historical Strathcona to a haunted hike and history lesson at the University of Alberta, these tours are sure to cause the hairs on the back of your neck to stand up a little.

Boo at the Zoo

A trip to the Edmonton Valley Zoo is always a treat, and this October you can experience some of the animals in a spooky setting with Boo at the Zoo! We mean, what’s Halloween without bats and snakes, right? You can wear your Halloween costume, bring a reusable bag and trick-or-treat to a few treat stops around the zoo while learning about some of their spooky animals, including their nocturnal animals while you watch them get Halloween treats.

Catch a Horror Film at Metro Cinema

With horror classics to new favourites, Metro Cinema never disappoints during spook season with its lineup of Halloween flicks. From iconic films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Army of Darkness, a date at the movies is always romantic. The added risk of a fright or two just makes it that much better!

Spooky Orchestra in a Cabin

A spooky orchestra playing iconic horror pieces in a candlelit cabin? Now THAT is one heck of a date. Pioneers Cabin will play host to Candlelight Halloween: A Haunted Evening of Classical Compositions on Halloween night, with the orchestra performing for about an hour playing horror classics like “Halloween (Theme)” by John Carpenter and “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas by Danny Elfman.