Pumpkins After Dark in Edmonton has some WICKED carvings (PHOTOS)

Fall has arrived in YEG and we are so excited for Pumpkins After Dark with thousands of glowing pumpkins coming to Edmonton.

The mammoth event is now open in Borden Park with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons.

The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins and will spook up the city until October 31. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do activity this Halloween in Edmonton.

Peep the iconic Hannibal Lecter from The Silence of the Lambs and Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise, and there are plenty more horror movie characters to see.

A huge attraction is the pumpkins archway that you can walk under, complete with haunting, glowing pumpkins along the side of it that sing. Spooky and perfect for the gram!

If you are a huge fan of the Harry Potter series, there’s a spot just for you. Beware, Voldemort is nearby, too.

There are tons of pumpkin exhibits to check out, so we didn’t include too many photos to spoil it all for you. Whether you are young or old, you’ll likely find something here that will impress you.

Just add it to the Edmonton Corn Maze, Deadmonton, and DARK at Fort Edmonton Park as some of the things to check out this upcoming spooky season.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 11020 75a Street NW #102, Edmonton (Borden Park)

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 per adult, tickets can be found here