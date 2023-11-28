15 incredible things to see and do in Edmonton this December
December has finally arrived in Edmonton, and while we’re starting to count down the days to the end of 2023, there’s no shortage of incredible things to do this month.
From Christmas festivals to craft fairs and the return of all of our favourite winter activities, check out 15 fantastic things happening in the city this December:
St. Albert Indoor Christmas Market
What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!
When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16
Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Zoominescence
What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.
Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton
When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024
Tickets: TBD
Glow
What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!
When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024
Where: Edmonton Expo Centre
Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.
Check out the “Griswold House”
What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup – it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.
Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain
Tickets: Free
Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair
What: Find unique and handmade gifts for your loved ones at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair! It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!
When: December 1 to 3
Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard
Candy Cane Lane
What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.
When: Early December
Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue
Tickets: Free
Hit up an Oilers game
What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this month as they face off multiple times on home ice this December!
When: December 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16
Where: Rogers Place
Tickets: Get them here
Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature
What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!
When: Lights up December 7
Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton
Tickets: Free
Edmonton Christmas Market
What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!
When: November 29 to December 17
Where: Fort Edmonton Park
Tickets: Get them here
Go ice skating
What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!
Where: Various locations
Tickets: Free
The 11 O’clock Number at the Grindstone
What: This hilarious and award-winning improv musical comedy takes suggestions from the audience and turns them into a brand-new musical on the spot. It’s in its 12th season and runs until the end of December.
When: Every Saturday at 9 pm from now until December 30
Where: The Grindstone – 10019 81st Avenue NW
Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party
What: Celebrate the holidays in style this year with a holiday Taylor Swift party coming to Edmonton in early December. Swifties in YEG will be able to shake it off when Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party takes over the Starlite Room.
When: December 2, 2023
Where: The Starlite Room – 10030 102nd Street NW
Tickets: $12.84; tickets can be found here
Borealis Lights
What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.
When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024
Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert
Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.
Holiday High Tea
What: Celebrate the season with a holiday-themed high tea! Sip on artisan loose-leaf teas, savour a delightful set menu of scones, finger sandwiches, and pastries, and add a touch of sparkle with optional mimosas and Blueberry Buzz Tea from SIP Liquor Market.
When: December 2, 3, 16, and 17
Where: LAST Modern Event Venue – 10242 106th Street NW
Tickets: $68.25 per person
Go tobogganing
What: Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!