15 incredible things to see and do in Edmonton this December

December has finally arrived in Edmonton, and while we’re starting to count down the days to the end of 2023, there’s no shortage of incredible things to do this month.

From Christmas festivals to craft fairs and the return of all of our favourite winter activities, check out 15 fantastic things happening in the city this December:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Albert Farmers Market (@stalbertfarmersmarket)

What: Check out the St. Albert Christmas Market, where up to 10,000 people visit every Saturday to get in the festive spirit and pick up unique gifts!

When: Open 10 am to 3 pm every Saturday from November 25 to December 16

Where: 101 Riel Drive, St. Albert

What: Visit the Edmonton Valley Zoo this holiday season to enjoy all your favourite animals surrounded by festive light displays at the Zoominescence Festival of Light.

Where: Edmonton Valley Zoo – 13315 Buena Vista Road, Edmonton

When: December 1, 2023, to January 4, 2024

Tickets: TBD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glow Edmonton (@glow_edmonton)

What: Are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, including a light tunnel and a visit by Santa Claus himself? The dates for the Glow Christmas Festival at the Edmonton Expo Centre are out, and it’s shaping up to be one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season. Tickets sell out fast, so grab them as soon as you can!

When: December 1, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $21.69 to $28.21; tickets can be found here.

What: This home in Stony Plain has been decked out for the holidays, emulating the classic home from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. It’s so accurate that it’s even got an RV parked out front with a life-size statue of Cousin Eddie. Be sure to check back when it’s confirmed that you can check out this iconic local light setup – it’s one heck of a holiday display to see this winter in the Edmonton area.

Where: 64 Briarwood Point, Stony Plain

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Bison (@theroyalbison)

What: Find unique and handmade gifts for your loved ones at the Royal Bison Art and Craft Fair! It’s the last season for Royal Bison, so find your next gift here while perusing art prints, apparel, toys, ceramics, local literature, photography, design, film, zines, self-gifts, textiles, woodworking, music, and the just plain weird!

When: December 1 to 3

Where: 8426 Gateway Boulevard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEG Candy Cane Lane (@yegcandycanelane)

What: Candy Cane Lane has become one of Edmonton’s must-see events of the holidays and has become a staple over its more than 50-year history. Check it out from your vehicle or walk along the sidewalks and admire each home’s decadent displays.

When: Early December

Where: 148th Street from 99th to 92nd Avenue

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Oilers (@edmontonoilers)

What: Cheer on the Edmonton Oilers this month as they face off multiple times on home ice this December!

When: December 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, and 16

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: Get them here

Christmas lights at the Alberta Legislature

What: For more than 30 years, the grounds have been a festive haven for many, with a massive Christmas tree placed on the grounds and numerous surrounding trees being adorned with lights. It’s a lovely spot to go for a stroll with friends, on a date, or for the perfect holiday Instagram photo. Check it out ASAP!

When: Lights up December 7

Where: Alberta Legislature – 10800 97th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Christmas Market (@yegxmasmarket)

What: Returning for its fifth year, the Edmonton Christmas Market is three weeks of market venues with local Alberta vendors, light displays, culinary experiences, roving performances, live theatre, family-friendly workshops, tasty treats, horse-drawn wagon rides, and a healthy dollop of holiday cheer!

When: November 29 to December 17

Where: Fort Edmonton Park

Tickets: Get them here

What: Lace up those skates and wear your warmest winter jacket. Skating during the holidays is perfect, and there are several spots across Edmonton you can go to. It’s some of the best fun you can have for free in the city, and the new skating rink at the ICE District is a must-visit!

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grindstone (@grindstonetheatre)

What: This hilarious and award-winning improv musical comedy takes suggestions from the audience and turns them into a brand-new musical on the spot. It’s in its 12th season and runs until the end of December.

When: Every Saturday at 9 pm from now until December 30

Where: The Grindstone – 10019 81st Avenue NW

What: Celebrate the holidays in style this year with a holiday Taylor Swift party coming to Edmonton in early December. Swifties in YEG will be able to shake it off when Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party takes over the Starlite Room.

When: December 2, 2023

Where: The Starlite Room – 10030 102nd Street NW

Tickets: $12.84; tickets can be found here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Borealis Lights (@borealis.lights)

What: Borealis Lights in St. Albert is a Christmas drive-through light display in the Kinsmen RV Park. The display promises more than 800,000 twinkling holiday lights, with plenty of light displays and, of course, a drive-through holiday tunnel that you, your friends, and your family will marvel at.

When: November 17, 2023, to January 7, 2024

Where: St. Albert Kinsmen RV Park – 47 Riel Drive, St. Albert

Tickets: $25 for a standard vehicle ticket.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par Edmonton Wedding Venue (@lastmodernevents)

What: Celebrate the season with a holiday-themed high tea! Sip on artisan loose-leaf teas, savour a delightful set menu of scones, finger sandwiches, and pastries, and add a touch of sparkle with optional mimosas and Blueberry Buzz Tea from SIP Liquor Market.

When: December 2, 3, 16, and 17

Where: LAST Modern Event Venue – 10242 106th Street NW

Tickets: $68.25 per person

What: Whether you’re an adult or a child, tobogganing is one heck of a way to pass the time during the winter. Check out our roundup of some of the best tobogganing hills in Edmonton to visit for some sliding fun. Nothing beats some sledding over the holiday and winter break in Edmonton, that’s for sure!