Merry Swiftmas: A holiday Taylor Swift party is coming to Edmonton

Celebrate the holidays in style this year with a holiday Taylor Swift party coming to Edmonton in early December.

Swifties in YEG will be able to shake it off when “Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party” takes over the Starlite Room on December 2.

The holiday-themed dance party is on a Saturday, and it promises to be “spinning Taylor’s bangers, deep cuts, and more.”

Early bird tickets for the 18+ event are now sold out; however, you can still nab general sale tickets for $12.84 a pop.

In the meantime, catch us going to the theatres to watch the Eras Tour concert film as much as we can before this party.

Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party

When: December 2, 2023

Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW

Tickets: $12.84; tickets can be found here