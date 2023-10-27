EventsChristmasConcerts

Merry Swiftmas: A holiday Taylor Swift party is coming to Edmonton

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 27 2023, 5:05 pm
Merry Swiftmas: A holiday Taylor Swift party is coming to Edmonton
@taylorswift/Instagram

Celebrate the holidays in style this year with a holiday Taylor Swift party coming to Edmonton in early December.

Swifties in YEG will be able to shake it off when “Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party” takes over the Starlite Room on December 2.

The holiday-themed dance party is on a Saturday, and it promises to be “spinning Taylor’s bangers, deep cuts, and more.”

Early bird tickets for the 18+ event are now sold out; however, you can still nab general sale tickets for $12.84 a pop.

In the meantime, catch us going to the theatres to watch the Eras Tour concert film as much as we can before this party.

Swiftmas: Taylor Swift Dance Party

When: December 2, 2023
Where: The Starlite Room — 10030 102nd Street NW
Tickets: $12.84; tickets can be found here

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Listed
+ Christmas
+ Concerts
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop